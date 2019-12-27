Arsenal and Tottenham interested in Mertens

Napoli striker Dries Mertens has become a January transfer target for several Premier League clubs with both Arsenal and Tottenham interested in bringing the Belgian international to North London.

Mertens, who is in the last year of his Napoli contract, has requested a new deal that will see him earn in excess of €5.5 million a season which the Partenopei owner Aurelio De Laurentiis is unlikely to grant.

With Mertens’ future appearing to lie away from the Stadio San Paolo, Arsenal and Tottenham are thought to have been in contact with the 32-year-old’s representatives, according to a report by Calciomercato.

Both clubs have suffered disappointing starts to the season by their standards and Mertens could help to provide them with the attacking spark they’ve been missing.

It’s thought that Napoli would be willing to part company with the striker for as little as €10m and despite his wage demands being high such a small transfer fee could prove to be irresistible for either club.