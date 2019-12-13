Atalanta consider Caldara return

Mattia Caldara could be offered an escape route from AC Milan with former club Atalanta considering his return.

The Bergamaschi recently sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League in their first ever season in the competition and are now looking to add further depth to the squad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Caldara is one of the options being considered as Simon Kjaer is continuing to struggle to adapt to Gian Piero Gasperini’s system.

Caldara, though, has shown before that he fits in nicely in Bergamo and he was one of the standouts in their first European qualification in the Europa League.

Atalanta let the defender go to Juventus who then sold him on to AC Milan for €25 million.

His time at Milan has been harmed by injuries and he hasn’t been able to settle at the Stadio San Siro.