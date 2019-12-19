Atalanta playing hardball with Inter over Kulusevski

Inter and Atalanta are no closer to a deal for Dejan Kulusevski, with La Dea reportedly keen to push back talks until the summer in order to secure a larger transfer fee.

The Swedish international has become a top target for the Nerazzurri thanks to his sensational play while on loan at Parma this season.

Talks between Inter and Atalanta have been ongoing for several days now, with the Nerazzurri reportedly abandoning the idea of bringing in the 19-year-old in January in favour of wrapping up a deal for next season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that latest idea was brought up during talks on Thursday, but a deal hasn’t been reached as Atalanta are now asking for €40 million, and not the €35m previously reported.

With no deal in place, the feeling is that La Dea are not keen to wrap up proceedings just yet as they are confident of receiving a higher bid from other clubs, possibly from the Premier League.

That would likely depend on how Kulusevski, who has four goals and six assists for Parma this season, performs the rest of the campaign.