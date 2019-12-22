Atalanta v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta welcome AC Milan to the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday afternoon for Round 17 of the Serie A season.

Milan won their last Serie A encounter against Atalanta, but haven’t earned back-to-back victories against La Dea in the competition in January 2014.

Having said that, Atalanta have conceded in each of their last nine home games in Serie A and have lost three of their last six matches in the top flight.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti, Castagne; De Roon, Pasalic, Gosens; Gomez, Malinovskyi, Ilicic

Milan: Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez, Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura, Suso, Calhanoglu, Leao.