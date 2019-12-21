Atalanta v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Atalanta welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on Sunday afternoon for a Lombardy derby at 12:30.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Gomez, Muriel.

Unavailable: Zapata, Ilicic.

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Calabria; Kessie, Bennaccer, Bonaventura; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Unavailable: Duarte.

Suspended: Paqueta, Hernandez.

KEY STATISTICS

– Milan won their last Serie A encounter against Atalanta, last winning back to back matches against them in the competition in January 2014.

– Milan have scored in 26 of the last 27 away matches against Atalanta in Serie A, losing only four games (W16, D7).

– Atalanta have conceded in each of their last nine home games in Serie A: the Nerazzurri last had a longer such run in the competition between October 2007-March 2008 (11 under Luigi Delneri).

– Atalanta have lost three of their last six Serie A matches (W2, D1), as many as in their previous 31 games in the competition.

– Atalanta have scored 38 goals in 16 matches in Serie A this season: their best tally at this stage of the competition (before the record was 32 goals in 1949/50).

– Milan have won six and lost five of their last 11 away games in Serie A: only twice previously have they gone longer without an away draw in the competition (13 in 1948 and 14 in 1950).

– Atalanta have fired the most shots in Serie A this season: 123 – 50 more than AC Milan (73).

– Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskiy could became the second Ukrainian player to score in three consecutive appearances in Serie A, after Andriy Shevchenko (who did so on 12 occasions with Milan).

– The top scorers for Milan in Serie A this season are Krzysztof Piatek and Theo Hernández (both with four goals): the last time the Rossoneri had no players with at least five goals scored after the first 16 matchdays of a season was back in 2006/07, when they won the Champions League.

– Among the sides he has faced more than once in Serie A, Atalanta are the opponent against which Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has the best average minutes/goals in the competition (one every 53 minutes – 3 goals in 158 minutes).