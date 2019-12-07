Barcelona and Juventus consider swap of midfielders

Emre Can and Ivan Rakitic could swap clubs in January with reports indicating Juventus and Barcelona have reopened negotiations.

Neither player has featured regularly this season, and with Euro 2020 just a few months away, playing time is key for both men as they look to feature for their respective national teams.

As a result La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Juventus and Barcelona have reopened talks regarding a swap, as discussions originally took place in the summer before a deal eventually fell through.

That could all change in the coming weeks as both men continue to be rotation options for their respective coaches.

What remains to be seen is how Juventus proceed after the injury suffered by Sami Khedira, with the German expected to miss the next three months after undergoing knee surgery.

Should coach Maurizio Sarri turn to Emre Can with more regularity in the coming weeks as a result, it may once again bring an end to talks between the two sides.