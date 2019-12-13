Barcelona and Juventus demand big money for AC Milan targets

AC Milan are going to have to splash out this January if they want to reinforce their defence, with both of their winter targets commanding fees above €25 million.

The Rossoneri are eyeing moves for both Juventus’ Merih Demiral and Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo, but neither will come cheap.

Sky Sport Italia have reported that Demiral remains their priority. Juventus aren’t certain whether or not they’re willing to let him leave yet though, but will likely ask for €30 to €35 million should they open negotiations.

The Catalans, meanwhile, want around €25m for Todibo.