Barcelona travel to Inter without Messi

Lionel Messi has been left out of Barcelona’s squad for their Champions League meeting with Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Argentinian will stay in Catalonia, with Sergi Roberto and Gerard Pique also left at home.

Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo, Jordi Alba and Arthur Melo are also out of the list with injuries.

Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig, Ronald Araujo and Dani Morer will travel to Italy.

The complete list is as follows: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ivan Rakitic, Sergi Busquets, Jean-Clair Todibo, Luis Suarez, Neto, Clement Lenglet, Moussa Wague, Antoine Griezmann, Carles Alena, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Inaki Pena, Carles Perez, Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, Araujo and Morer.

Barcelona have already sealed their place in the knockout rounds as group F winners, while Inter need to win to book their place in the last 16.