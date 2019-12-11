Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus take on Bayer Leverkusen in Germany in their final group stage of this season’s Champions League.

The Old Lady are already through to the last 16 as group winners and it is down to Wednesday night’s opponents or Atletico Madrid who joins them.

Gianluigi Buffon starts for the visitors, making him the second oldest goalkeeper in the history of the competition to play a game after compatriot Marco Ballotta of Lazio.

Ahead of him, Merih Demiral and Mattia De Sciglio are also handed rare starts this season, with Cristiano Ronaldo given the nod in attack.

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; L. Bender, Dragovic, S. Bender, Sinkgraven; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Havertz, Diaby; Alario.

Juventus: Buffon; Danilo, Rugani, Demiral, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Rabiot, Pjanic; Bernardeschi; Ronaldo, Higuain.