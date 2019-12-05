Belgium coach delighted with Lukaku’s Inter form

Roberto Martinez has given his thoughts on Romelu Lukaku’s summer move to Inter and how the striker’s current run of form benefits his Belgium squad.

Lukaku, who joined the Nerazzurri for €80 million in August, has formed a prolific partnership with Lautaro Martinez since arriving at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with the pair combining for 18 goals in the first 14 games of the season.

“For Belgium this Lukaku is great news,” said Martinez in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.

“It seems clear to me that there is a feeling with [Antonio] Conte and that the transfer has helped him feel more at ease.”

“At [Manchester] United in the last few months he had not been well, now he seems happy at the centre of the project.”

Martinez will be hoping the 26-year-old can carry his goal scoring form in to Euro 2020 next summer where Belgium will be one of the favourites to lift their first European title.