Berlusconi to Monza fans: Excuse me, but now I have to go and f***

The divisive Silvio Berlusconi has landed himself in yet more controversy for comments he made after watching his team, AC Monza at the weekend.

Berlusconi now owns Monza, a Serie C side, and they currently top the Girone A table with a 13-point advantage over Senate in second.

Monza continued their impressive start to 2019/20 with a 3-0 win at Olbia Calcio 1905 at the weekend, and Berlusconi stopped to speak to some fans on his way out.

But his way of ending the conversation was caught on camera, and has since gone viral.

“Excuse me, but now I have to go and f***,” Berlusconi declared, prompting laughter from those around him.