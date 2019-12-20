Boban and Maldini set for final talks with Ibrahimovic

The long-running saga surrounding the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to take another turn with AC Milan appearing to be back in the race to sign the striker.

Ibrahimovic, who left the LA Galaxy at the beginning of November, looked certain to join the Rossoneri several weeks ago but recent reports have suggested that the 38-year-old had decided against a return to Milan.

Milan directors Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini will now meet with Ibrahimovic before Christmas to get a definitive answer on the striker’s future, according to a report by Tuttosport.

The report suggests that there is no financial problem with the deal offered by the Rossoneri, but the former Swedish international is concerned that a return to Serie A with Milan could be a mistake given the club’s poor start to the season.

With Milan in the market for teenage goal machine Erling Haaland they will not be prepared to drag out talks much longer and if Ibrahimovic doesn’t make a decision on his future at the meeting the Rossoneri will almost certainly take their deal off the table.