Boban on Ibrahimovic: AC Milan are looking at a number of options

Zvonimir Boban is hoping that AC Milan will know one way or another about Zlatan Ibrahomic’s future and if he’ll be returning to the Stadio San Siro or not this winter.

Ibrahimovic has been heavily linked with making a Rossoneri comeback since leaving LA Galaxy last month, but talks haven’t progressed quite as expected.

“We’re pursuing a number of options,” Boban said as Milan celebrated their 120-year anniversary.

“But we need to see if it’s possible to do something.

“We’ll try everything we can to have a better Milan as soon as possible.”