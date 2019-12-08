Bologna v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will be looking to build on their dramatic late win at Parma last week as they return to Emilia-Romagna to take on Bologna this Sunday evening.

The Rossoneri have only lost one of their last 19 Serie A meetings against Bologna (W13 D5), which came in a 1-0 defeat in January 2016 under Sinisa Mihajlovic when Roberto Donadoni was on the Rossoblu bench.

Back-to-back wins is something Milan have only managed once this season, which came in August as they beat both Brescia and Hellas Verona.

Whatever happens, it’s likely to be close. Eleven of Milan’s last 12 wins have been by just one goal.

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Denswil; Poli, Schouten; Skov Olsen, Dzemaili, Sansone; Palacio

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.