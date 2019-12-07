Bologna v AC Milan: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Bologna are seeking their first win over AC Milan in 17 years when they play host at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday night in Serie A action at 20:45.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Denswil; Dzemaili, Poli; Orsolini, Svanberg, Sansone; Palacio.

Suspended: Medel.

Unavailable: Dijks, Dzemaili, Soriano, Krejci.

Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Unavailable: Duarte.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan have only lost one of their last 19 Serie A meetings against Bologna (W13 D5), a 1-0 defeat in January 2016 under Sinisa Mihajlovic (with Roberto Donadoni in charge of the Rossoblu).

– Bologna’s last Serie A victory against AC Milan was back in March 2002; since then, nine wins for the Rossoneri and four draws.

– Bologna have both scored and conceded in their last eight league games – only once before have they done so in more successive matches (10 in 1954).

– AC Milan, who won their last league game against Parma, are looking to win back-to-back Serie A games for only the second time this season (also between August and September against Brescia and Verona).

– Eleven of AC Milan’s last 12 Serie A wins have been by a single goal margin, included each of the five they have recorded this term.

– AC Milan have gained just 17 points this term, no side has ended the season in the top four of the table with 17 points or less at this stage of the Italian top flight (three points for a win era).

– Bologna have lost the highest points from leading situations in Serie A this season (10) – indeed, they only lost 13 such points through the whole of the 2018/19 campaign.

– Bologna have won the most points thanks to goals scored in the last 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (nine).

– The last time Bologna’s Nicola Sansone found the net in two Serie A games in a row was back in November 2015 – he has scored three top flight goals against AC Milan, only against Inter has he scored more (four).

– Each of Theo Hernández’s three Serie A goals this season has been scored away from home and in the second half. The last AC Milan defender to have scored more than him in a single Serie A season was Kakha Kaladze in the 2001/02 campaign (four).