Bologna v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Bologna welcome Atalanta to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday afternoon hoping to reverse their recent trend of results against La Dea.

The Rossoblu have lost each of their last seven games against the Bergamaschi, which is their joint-worst run against any club – equal with Juventus.

Atalanta travel to Emilia-Romagna without Alejandro Papu Gomez, Josip Ilicic and Duvan Zapata though, giving hope to the hosts.

Goals tend to be seen at both ends with Atalanta and that looks likely to continue. Bologna have both scored and conceded goals in each of their last nine Serie A matches – only in 1954 have they had a longer streak (10).

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Denswil; Poli, Medel; Orsolini, Dzemaili, Sansone; Palacio.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi, Pasalic; Muriel.