Bologna v Atalanta: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Atalanta aim to keep the good vibes from their Champions League qualification going when they travel to Bologna on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Bani, Danilo, Denswil; Medel, Poli; Orsolini, Dzemaili, Sansone, Palacio.

Unavailable: Dijks, Krejci, Soriano.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, Freuler, De Roon, Gosens; Pasalic; Gomez, Muriel.

Unavailable: Ilicic, Zapata.

KEY STATISTICS

– Bologna have lost each of their last seven Serie A games against Atalanta, their joint-worst losing run against a single opponent (level with Juventus).

– Atalanta have won four of their last five away Serie A matches against Bologna (L1), as many as they had won in the previous 43 (D11 L28).

– Bologna have both scored and conceded goals in each of their last nine Serie A matches – only in 1954 they have had a longer such streak (10).

– Bologna have picked up nine points in their last 12 Serie A matches, only three teams gained fewer points in the same period: Brescia, Genoa and SPAL.

– In the three points for a win era, only Juventus (in 2017/18 – 41 goals) have scored more than Atalanta this season (37) after 15 matches in a Serie A season.

– Atalanta have gained 11 points from losing positions, more than any other Serie A side this season.

– No team has scored more Serie A goals in the final 15 minutes of games than Atalanta this season (nine), while Bologna have scored a league-high ratio 32% of their goals in this time (7/22).

– Bologna striker Nicola Sansone has scored in his last two league games, while in no month has he netted more Serie A goals than he has in December (5, level with March and April).

– Atalanta defender Simon Kjaer has scored more Serie A goals against Bologna than he has vs any other side (two). He’s scored five goals in the competition, with his last one coming in December 2009.

– For the first time in his career Luis Muriel has scored nine goals in the first half of the season in the Italian top flight – only in 2016/17 with Sampdoria and in 2012/13 with Udinese has he netted at least 10 goals in a single Serie A campaign (both 11).