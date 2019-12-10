Bonaventura wants AC Milan stay

Giacomo Bonaventura is hoping to stay put at AC Milan despite his contract at the Stadio San Siro coming to an end.

The Italian has recently returned to injury and impressed under Stefano Pioli, scoring fine goals against both Napoli and Bologna.

Tuttosport have reported that Bonaventura wants to stay in Milan and is hoping to be offered a slight pay rise at the club.

Jack, though, is aware that he earned his last year’s salary without playing due to injury.

Roma, among other clubs, have been linked with a move for the former Atalanta midfielder, who has always shone at Milan even in tough times.