Bonucci: My move to AC Milan helped me mature

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has praised his failed move to AC Milan, stating that the switch helped him mature as a man.

Now 32, the Italian international spent the 2017/18 season with the Rossoneri after completing a €42 million move.

Things didn’t work out for Bonucci in Milan, who opted to rejoin Juventus a season later, but he stated the move away from Turin was important for his growth as a person.

“There is a different Leonardo that exists on the field and off it,” he told an audience at the Allianz Stadium as part of a workshop on generational change.

“Then over the course of the years you gain experience and commit mistakes that make you ask questions or understand that things have to change.

“There are certain things I’ve done that I won’t do again. I am wiser, 32, with three kids and a career behind me. I have made right and wrong decisions, and if I had all that back then, maybe I wouldn’t have done certain things, like answering in a certain way or behaving in a certain manner.

“Experience helps you grow. As everyone knows, the decision to join Milan helped me grow as a man.

“It was a big change, however I’ve always said that I can give my all here because that change was maybe too big for who I was back then.

“Now I feel like I can give 100 percent because Leonardo has changed. I have a family and a welcoming home, so I am able to immerse myself 100 percent in this world.”