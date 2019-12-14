Brescia celebrate first home win in much-needed hammering of Lecce

STADIO MARIO RIGAMONTI (Brescia) – Eugenio Corini’s return to the Brescia bench continued to bring success on Saturday afternoon as they recorded a first home win of the season in a 3-0 demolition of Lecce in what was a key game at the bottom of the Serie A table.

Following their 1-0 win at SPAL in his first game back on the bench, the Rondinelle ensured a second consecutive Serie A win for the first time since September 2010 and climbed out of the bottom three, temporarily at least, ahead of Saturday evening’s Derby della Lanterna.

It was a day for forgetting unwanted streaks for Brescia. As well as winning at home for the first time and clamining back-to-back wins, they ended a 15-year wait for consecutive clean sheets in Serie A, having not managed the feat since November 2004.

Brescia’s opener came courtesy of John Chancellor. A foul on Mario Balotelli gave Brescia a freekick which they took quickly and Ernesto Torregrossa knocked down, Nikolas Spalek kept it alive and the central defender was on hand to mop up and finish it off.

Gabriel gifted them the second with some completely clamorous goalkeeping. Sandro Tonali appeared to have made a mess at an attempted cross from deep but, with Gabriel coming uncontested to claim it, the Lecce ‘keeper opted to let it run. But Stefano Sabelli stopped it from going over the byline and centred for Torregrossa, who look as bewildered as anyone as he tapped into an open goal from inside six yards.

Balotelli came close to a third in the second half. Brescia flocked forward in a quick counterattack. Balotelli found some space 25 yards from goal but his low strike went narrowly wide.

Another chance came Balotelli’s way before the third arrived, but it was Spalek who grabbed it. Another break saw Lecce outnumbered at the back. Torregrossa did well to wrestle Rispoli out of the way before sending a pass down the line to Dimitri Bisoli from where he squared and allowed Spalek to tap into an empty goal.

Filippo Falco sent a freekick into the side netting before Andrea La Mantia had a great chance stopped as Enrico Alfonso looked to cling onto his clean sheet.

Corini’s side had more chances to add to their tally but were wasteful when they got through at Gabriel’s goal and Balotelli had a deflected effort bounce off the crossbar.