Brescia v Lecce: Official Line-Ups

Saturday afternoon’s Serie A action sees an important clash in the battle against relegation as Brescia host Lecce at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

The hosts will be looking to climb out of the bottom three ahead of the Derby della Lanterna between Genoa and Sampdoria on Saturday evening and a win would take them a point clear of the Blucerchiati for a few hours at least.

But Brescia haven’t beaten Lecce in their last five Serie A meetings – losing four and drawing one – while in Serie B last season each side won once.

Brescia: Alfonso; Sabelli, Chancellor, Mangraviti, Mateju; Bisoli, Tonali, Ndoj; Romulo; Balotelli, Torregrossa.

Lecce: Gabriel; Rispoli, Rossettini, Dell’Orco, Calderoni; Majer, Tachtsidis, Tabanelli; Shakhov; La Mantia, Lapadula.