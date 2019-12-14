Brescia v Lecce: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

There is a meeting of the newly-promoted sides on Saturday at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti as Brescia take on Lecce at 3pm.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Joronen; Sabelli, Magnani, Chancellor, Mateju; Bisoli, Tonali, Ndoj; Romulo; Torregrossa, Balotelli.

Suspended: Cistana.

Unavailable: Dessena.

Lecce (4-3-1-2): Gabriel; Rispoli, Rossettini, Dell’Orco, Calderoni; Majer, Tachtsidis, Tabanelli; Shakhov; Falco, Lapadula.

Suspended: Lucioni, Petriccione.

Unavailable: Dumancic, Fiamozzi, Mancosu, Imbula.

KEY STATISTICS

– Brescia haven’t won any of their last five Serie A games against Lecce (D1 L4) – in Serie B last season these sides won one meeting apiece.

– Brescia haven’t won any of their last five home Serie A matches against Lecce (D3 L2) – in their first home game against the Giallorossi in the top flight they won 3-2 (in 1998).

– Brescia are one of four teams in the top five European leagues yet to win a home league match this season (along with Lecce, Watford and Espanyol).

– Only Brescia and Atalanta (eight each), have a bigger difference in points won away from home compared to in home games in Serie A this season than Lecce (seven).

– The last time Brescia won two consecutive Serie A matches was back in September 2010 (1-0 vs SPAL in the most recent game). They could also keep two clean sheets in a row in the Italian top-flight for the first time since November 2004.

– No team has drawn more Serie A games this season than Lecce (six).

– Brescia are yet to have a substitute score in Serie A this season, while only Atalanta (seven) have had more goals from subs so far than Lecce (five).

– Brescia’s Mario Balotelli is averaging a shot on goal every 16 minutes in Serie A this season – among players to have played at least 600 minutes, only Cristiano Ronaldo attempts one more frequently (one every 15).

– Lecce’s Andrea Tabanelli, who scored his first Serie A goal in the most recent game, also netted in his last match against Brescia in Serie B: 1-0 in April 2019.

– Brescia’s Ernesto Torregrossa is still to score his first Serie A goal: in Serie B he netted five goals in his last six appearances in December – only in February (8) did he score more.