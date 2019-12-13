Buffon confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t apologise to his Juventus teammates

Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed that the Juventus squad didn’t receive an apology from Cristiano Ronaldo after the striker reacted poorly to being substituted against AC Milan in November.

La Vecchia Signora found themselves struggling for a goal against Milan when coach Maurizio Sarri opted to replace Ronaldo, who is having his worst start to a season in a decade, with Paulo Dybala.

The Portuguese international reacted angrily to his withdrawal as he stormed from the field and reportedly left the Allianz Stadium shortly after.

“No, but we are great, come on,” Buffon said when asked if Ronaldo had apologised. “At least I don’t need to see that he feels sorry.”

“I want to look on the field and see what he does there. That is the biggest message of respect that the team can be given.”

Sarri’s squad, who currently sit second in the Serie A table behind Inter, will be hoping that Ronaldo can rediscover his form sooner rather than later as they chase their ninth straight Scudetto.