Buffon: Juventus put in a workmanlike performance

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon heaped praise on his teammates, specifically Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain, for their workmanlike effort after the Bianconeri’s 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

The Old Lady finished off the group stage of the Champions League in style, with the aforementioned duo getting on the scoresheet.

However it wasn’t the goals that impressed Buffon, as the Italian was impressed by the selflessness and work-rate shown by the two forwards.

“It was the kind of Juventus I wanted to see,” he told reporters after Wednesday’s match. “You could even say workmanlike.

“I am happy for the group. In the first half I saw Cristiano Ronaldo and Higuain giving their all while chasing the opponent as we were struggling.

“That gave us strength. If a star like Cristiano shows that kind of tenacity, then it gives the others an incredible amount of energy. I want to thank both of them for the example they showed.”

Wednesday’s win over Bayer was Buffon’s 51st career clean sheet in the Champions League, putting him second to Iker Casillas who sits on 57.