Caceres: I want to win the Coppa Italia with Fiorentina

Fiorentina defender Martin Caceres has spoken of his desire to win the Coppa Italia this season and the club’s need to show consistency in their performances.

The Viola have only won four of their first 16 games so far this term and currently sit just four points above the relegation places in Serie A.

“I want to win the Coppa Italia,” Caceres said when asked about Fiorentina’s goals for the season by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In Serie A we have to show week after week we’re not a relegation-zone team.”

Caceres also took some time to offer support to his coach Vincenzo Montella.

“The draw against Inter has has interrupted the criticism against him, at least for a while,” he added.

“We are all with him.”

Fiorentina will be hoping that they can start to climb their way up the table when they meet fellow early season relegation candidates Bologna and SPAL over the festive period.