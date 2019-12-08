Cagliari complete dramatic late comeback to steal a point at Sassuolo

MAPEI STADIUM (Reggio Emilia) – A last-minute equaliser allowed Cagliari to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games at Sassuolo, where they fought from 2-0 behind to earn a point.

Rolando Maran’s side are now on their longest run without tasting defeat since last going 13 unbeaten in 1972, and with the point they’ve drawn level with Roma and moved into fourth.

Sassuolo took a surprise lead early through Domenico Berardi. The in-form forward found space on the right of the box and from there he drove across Rafael’s goal into the corner.

The Neroverdi continued to control the game for much of the first half and Manuel Locatelli came very close to a second, as did Filip Djuricic.

That second did arrive through the latter. The excellent Jeremy Toljan marched down the right after a clever touch from Berardi on the halfway line. From the byline Toljan pulled back and Djuricic arrived in time to dispatch his shot into the top corner.

It was Cagliari’s turn to strike early in the second half though but, truth be told, they were gifted their goal by teenage goalkeeper Stefano Turati. With a ball looping into the box, Turati completely lost his bearings and began to wander out before being hit by indecision. As it dropped, Joao Pedro was afforded space and he easily guided his header over the youngster and into an as-good-as-empty goal.

Sassuolo and Berardi were then given the chance to restore their two-goal margin after the hour mark when the ball struck Charalampos Lykogiannis’ arm. But Berardi didn’t convert what was their first penalty of the season, instead smacking his effort off the underside of the crossbar.

Cagliari completed their fightback in the 90th minute through Daniele Ragatzu. Joao Pedro was trying to find space in the box to get his own shot off, but it was Ragatzu who found space on the right to put past Turati at his near post.