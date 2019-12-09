Cagliari showing fight needed to achieve the unthinkable

Cagliari had to fight from two goals behind on Sunday afternoon but they did exactly that to leave with a point against Sassuolo and climb into Serie A’s top four.

Rolando Maran’s side have been the fairytale story of 2019/20 so far and jus when their 12-game unbeaten run looked certain to come to an end, they found the fight to overturn the deficit and steal a point in the 90th minute.

Cagliari fought back from two goals behind to draw at Sassuolo, take fourth place and go unbeaten in 13 games for the first time since 1972.@ConJClancy is at the Mapei for #FIFattheGames Report ? https://t.co/8oatSpUrVp#SassuoloCagliari #SerieA pic.twitter.com/s3hl2E9HMY — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) December 8, 2019

They’re not perfect, but they don’t need to be

So many of the sides pushing for the Champions League this season are flawed, and Cagliari are no different.

Beyond Inter and Juventus, the other two spots will likely be anyone’s to take, although Lazio look better bets for the third spot with each passing week.

The Sardinians were slow to turn up in Reggio Emilia, and Sassuolo has them tamed in the opening 45 minutes.

Maran’s side looked lost for ideas and were relying on their hosts vacating space and hoping that Giovanni Simeone or Radja Nainggolan could find the energy to attack those openings.

What was evident in the second 45 was the spirit of the side Maran has put together. They never gave up or lost belief, and the celebrations when Daniele Ragatzu levelled late on showed a united bunch.

Just like Atalanta’s recent sides, Cagliari are a team who perform above what you’d expect and they’re very much greater than the sum of their parts, with some genuine elite-level talent sprinkled in thanks to Nainggolan as well.