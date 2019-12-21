Callejon set for new Napoli deal

Napoli have offered Jose Callejon a new contract to keep the Spanish winger at the club for a further two seasons.

It appeared Callejon was set to leave Napoli, after six successful years with the club, given that his current contract expires in the summer and there were large reported offers from China available to him.

However, Tuttomercatoweb have reported that an offer is on the table for Callejon to remain at the Stadio San Paolo, and they are expecting a response from the 32-year-old imminently.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Spaniard looks set to accept the two-year deal worth €3 million per season following the appointment of Gennaro Gattuso as coach.

Despite only scoring once in fifteen appearances this season, Callejon has been a huge success for the Azzurri since his signing in 2013, scoring 79 goals in all competitions.