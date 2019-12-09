Capello: Napoli’s situation is tough, even for Ancelotti

Fabio Capello isn’t sure whether or not Carlo Ancelotti can turn Napoli crisis around.

The Partenopei are currently as low as seventh in Serie A with just 21 points from their 15 games so far, and the former AC Milan and Juventus boss says that the job on Ancelotti’s hands is tough, even for him.

“I didn’t expect them to drop off like this,” he said to Corriere dello Sport.

“It’s a very difficult situation, even for Ancelotti.

“But I don’t want to make assumptions because I don’t know what’s happening on the inside.”

Commenting on Serie A as a whole, Capello is enjoying the increased competition this season.

“Juve, Inter and the Roman clubs have changed the story,” he added.

“Lazio owe a lot to [Simeone] Inzaghi, while Roma keep getting better and better.”