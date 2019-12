Antonio Conte denies that Radja Nainggolan left Inter on bad terms last summer and he’s happy to see the Belgian thriving with Cagliari.

Nainggolan was moved on when Conte arrived, along with Mauro Icardi, and is shining since making his switch to Sardinia.

“You know well that I respect him,” he said.

“When I was at Chelsea he was top of my [transfer wish] list.

“I think that Cagliari was the best choice for him.

“I’m glad he’s doing so well, but it’s right to wonder why he’s no longer here.”