Conte: Inter had the most difficult Champions League group of all

Conte: Inter had the most difficult Champions League group of all
Date: 10th December 2019 at 11:57pm
Written by:

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – After were dumped out of the , coach Antonio lamented the difficult of the teams in the group.

Inter were paired with and Borussia Dortmund, and were beaten by the former on Tuesday meaning they finished Group F in third place.

“I really think that in this group we were in contention until the end,” Conte told the press, “and I think it was the most difficult Champions League group of all.

“I am sorry that we couldn’t move into the knockout stages.

“Of course there is regret and disappointment, as today we had a number of good chances to score. In the end football is simple, you have to put the ball in the net

“Whoever does that wins games. If you don’t, things become complicated.

“If we had capitalised on the chances we had, we would have qualified.

“The players gave everything, and the approach was good. I am sorry for the fans. The atmosphere at the San Siro was unique and beautiful.”

In terms of individual performances. Conte was nothing but supportive of his players.

“I have nothing to criticise my players about,” Conte stated. “Not just tonight, but also since the start of the season.

“Something is always learned from failure and disappointment. We leave stronger after playing well in the group.”

 

Related articles