Conte: Inter have to keep their foot on the accelerator

Antonio Conte is determined for his Inter side to keep improving and insists they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas.

Inter are top of Serie A having overtaken Juventus at the weekend but face a tough task against Roma this Friday evening.

“”We have to keep working and to improve,” he said ahead of the game.

“There are margins for improvement.

“Since we started there have been a number of situations that have made us work hard and we have to keep doing that to stay top of the table.

“We can’t keep the accelerator pushed halfway, we can’t afford that.”