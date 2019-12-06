Conte: Mirante was man of the match

After Roma held Inter to a 0-0 draw on Friday night, Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte lauded the performance of Antonio Mirante.

The Giallorossi goalkeeper made a number of brilliant stops to keep Inter at bay, and stopped them scoring in a match for the first time this season.

“Roma are a great team,” Conte told the press. “We aren’t talking about a third rate side. Inter put them under incredible pressure.

“We never allowed them any chances, and kept a clean sheet. It’s the first time we haven’t scored in a match this season as well, and that was thanks to Mirante, who was the man of the match.

“When you can’t win, it’s better not to lose. A draw like this can help the points total at the end of the season. I can only be proud of the players.

“The whole team has improved and I continue to look at the glass being half full.

“We have to be a little more direct, even though we created five or six clear chances.”