Conte pleased with Inter’s progress this season

Antonio Conte is pleased with the progress he’s seen in his Inter players since taking charge last summer.

The Nerazzurri sit on 39 points and are three points off Juventus at the top of the Serie A table, which Conte is satisfied with.

“It’s been five months and we’ve faced big hurdles that we’ve approached in the right way,” he said ahead of their final game of 2019 against Genoa on Saturday.

“The fact that these problems emerged helped the group to improve and some players too.

“I was worried a while ago, there was a situation that forced us to make decisions, but we knew we had to get to Christmas in the best shape possible and we’ve managed it.

“It would be great if tomorrow, in a situation of emergency, we could win against Genoa.”