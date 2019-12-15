Conte proud despite Inter dropping more points at Fiorentina

Antonio Conte feels Inter were hard done by in Florence on Sunday evening as they were hit by a late Fiorentina leveller to leave the Stadio Artemio Franchi with a point.

Borja Valero opened the scoring early and the Nerazzurri were moments away from going two points clear of Juventus once more until Dusan Vlahovic’s stoppage-time equaliser.

But Conte thinks Inter did enough to take all three points and he doesn’t blame his players for the disappointment.

“It’s the third game in which we’ve left with less than we deserved,” he said, making reference to the defeat against Barcelona in midweek and last week’s draw against Roma.

“We had a lot of chances but we weren’t good enough.

“There was great commitment from my players, and there’s little that I can accuse them of.

“I’m proud of them. It’s not easy to have so many commitments and fatigue may have played a part.

“But as I’ve said before we have to get to Christmas in the best position possible, then get some players back.”