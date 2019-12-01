Conte warns Inter against overconfidence

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – After Lautaro Martinez inspired Inter to a 2-1 victory over SPAL, Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte warned against complacency from his team.

Juventus’ draw with Sassuolo earlier on Sunday allowed the Nerazzurri to go one point clear at the top of the Serie A table.

“We are leaders because we are keeping an impressive pace,” Conte told the press.

“It is a good surprise for me and it should bring enthusiasm, but we have to remember that this was possible because of all the hard work and sacrifice.

“We can’t be overconfident and think we are better than the other teams, this has to be an incentive for us to work even harder.”

Inter are currently dealing with a number of injuries, but Conte believes this is having a positive impact on other players’ attitiude.

“Of course I hope all our injured players can recover as soon as possible, as they’re important for us”, the coach said.

“However, many other footballers are taking on more responsibility as they try to raise the bar to compensate for all our absences.

“This is crucial for us, as the only way we can be competitive is by raising our players’ level.”