Corini’s return has Brescia breaking unwanted trends and feeling good again

STADIO MARIO RIGAMONTI (Brescia) – There were two six-pointers at the bottom of the Serie A table this weekend and Brescia came out on top of Lecce in the first to record their first home win of the season.

The Rondinelle temporarily moved out of the bottom three with the points but Sampdoria’s win against Genoa in Saturday evening’s Derby della Lanterna saw them drop back in, but the momentum being built under Eugenio Corini since his return was noticeable at the Rigamonti.

A day for broken trends



Corini’s return has Brescia feeling good again. The Fabio Grosso experiment was nothing short of a disaster. Italy’s 2006 World Cup hero failed to see his side score a goal or pick up a point as they leaked ten and lost all four of his games in charge.

The Lombardia Derby hammering at the hands of Atalanta prompted change.

On the day the Curva Nord sang for Corini to return, the club obliged, and they’ve won the two games they played since.

With the points on Saturday Brescia collected consecutive Serie A wins for the first time since September 2010 and managed to keep back-to-back clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since November 2004.

Another 15-year wait ended with the hosts winning by three goals. They hadn’t boasted such a comfortable margin of victory in Serie A since beating Ancona 5-2 in 2004.

Another Merry Christmas for Torregrossa

Ernesto Torregrossa got his first Serie A goal after a gift from Gabriel presented him with an open goal.

His wait has been long, but his first strike was always going to come in December. In their promotion campaign Torregrossa scored five goals in six matches throughout December, scoring more only in February when he bagged eight.