Corriere dello Sport offer defence of ‘Black Friday’ headline

Following a questionable front page on Thursday morning, Corriere dello Sport have responded to allegations of racism.

Looking ahead to Inter-Roma on Friday, they ran a front page with both Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku’s images accompanied by the title ‘Black Friday’.

Expectedly, there was a lot of online backlash, but the publication have responded, denying any ill-intent behind the headline.

“Digital platforms? I’d say dustbins.” wrote Ivan Zazzaroni on Thursday.

“Armies of right-minded people flock to the web these days to turn their beautiful souls white.

“Having identified the racist on duty, go, two strokes on a keyboard and away with the stain, you feel a better man in a better world.

“White, black, yellow. Denying the difference is the typical macroscopic stumbling block of anti-racism racism.

“‘Black Friday’, for those who want and can understand it, was and is only a praise of the difference, the pride of difference, the magnificent wealth of difference.

“If you don’t understand it, it’s because you can’t, or because you do it.

“An innocent title, however perfectly argued by Roberto Perrone, is transformed into poison by those who have poison inside.”