Cristiano Ronaldo flying high

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be making moves in the airline business to go along with his hotel chain, as the Juventus forward leaped a whopping 2.56 metres in the air to head home a cross from Alex Sandra, which gave his side a 2-1 victory away to Sampdoria on Wednesday night.

As a result, social media platforms have went wild with photoshopping images of the Juve man in various poses, from CR7 Airlines to SuperMan, there is very little that he hasn’t been edited into. The club and his teammates have joined in on the fun also.