Cristiano Ronaldo flying high

Cristiano Ronaldo flying high
Date: 20th December 2019 at 10:40am
Written by:

looks to be making moves in the airline business to go along with his hotel chain, as the forward leaped a whopping 2.56 metres in the air to head home a cross from Alex Sandra, which gave his side a 2-1 victory away to on Wednesday night.

As a result, social media platforms have went wild with photoshopping images of the Juve man in various poses, from CR7 Airlines to SuperMan, there is very little that he hasn’t been edited into. The club and his teammates have joined in on the fun also.

 

Related articles