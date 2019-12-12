Cristiano Ronaldo: I would like to face Real Madrid in Champions League final

After helping Juventus ease past Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo stated he’d like to face former club Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Portuguese star opened the scoring against the German side, while Gonzalo Higuain rounded things out as the Bianconeri finished the group stage with 16 points from six matches.

With the knockout stage draw set for December 16, Ronaldo made it clear he wants to avoid Real in the next round, as he’d rather face them in the final.

“Real Madrid are an extraordinary team,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “I would personally like to face them further along in the competition, not in the round of 16.

“I would sign off on facing them in the final.”

Juventus will face one of Real Madrid, Chelsea, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund or Lyon in the round of 16.