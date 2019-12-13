Dalbert: Conte decided Inter didn’t need me, but that’s life

Fiorentina full-back Dalbert has given his thoughts on Inter coach Antonio Conte not wanting him at the club and his eventual loan move to La Viola.

Since his move Dalbert has featured in eight of La Viola’s first 15 Serie A games but the squad has struggled to find any consistent run of form and have only managed four wins so far this term.

“This is life. The coach [Conte] decided I wasn’t needed and I wanted to carve out more space for myself,” Dalbert said in an interview with the Corriere dello Sport. ”

“The Fiorentina move was the best choice I could have made.”

The 26-year-old Brazilian also took some time to praise his coach Vincenzo Montella who has come under heavy criticism for failing to get the best out of his squad.

“We all value him, he’s a fantastic coach and a great person,” he added.

“I will always compete for him on the field, as will the rest of the team.”

Fiorentina face a tough test on Sunday evening as they meet league leaders Inter at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and Dalbert will be hoping for the opportunity to show Conte what he is missing.