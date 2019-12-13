De Sciglio: I want a Premier League side in the Champions League

Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio has let it be known he would like to face a side from the Premier League in the Champions League Round of 16.

The Italian outfit cruised through Group D play, registering 16 points from their six matches with Atletico Madrid finishing in the second spot.

When asked who he would like to avoid in the next round of the competition, De Sciglio stated that while there are no slouches remaining, he does have a preference for facing a Premier League club, with both Chelsea and Tottenham possible opponents.

“Who do I want to avoid? That’s tough to say, as sooner or later you have to face all the strong teams,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“However I would like to face an English side.”

The Old Lady currently sit second in Serie A, two points back of Inter, and the Italian is keen to get their title defence back on track after falling 3-1 to Lazio last time out.

“The game against Udinese [on Sunday] will be tough,” De Sciglio said. “However if we take the pitch like we are Juve, and do our jobs, then we will take home three points.

“Inter, like Lazio, are showing that they can contend as both are in great form. We will meet the Biancocelesti in the Supercoppa, which is one of our objectives, and we want revenge immediately after falling at the Olimpico.”