Eintracht Frankfurt boss hints at premature Rebic AC Milan exit

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adolf Hutter has confirmed that he has spoken with the club’s striker Ante Rebic, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, about returning to Germany.

Rebic, who joined Frankfurt from Fiorentina in 2016, has been on loan with the Rossoneri since September but has only featured in seven of the club’s first 16 Serie A games and has failed to produce any goals.

“We were by chance in the same restaurant,” Hutter said to the Gazzetta dello Sport. “I talked to him [Rebic], it was a good talk.”

“Will he come back in January? He is on loan in Milan, he will surely come back, but I don’t know when. Let’s see what happens.”

Only Udinese, Sampdoria, Brescia and SPAL have scored fewer goals than Milan so far this season and cutting short Rebic’s loan could help to fund the Rossoneri’s attempts to sign RB Salzburg’s teenage goal machine Erling Haaland in January.