Esposito dedicates Inter goal to his mother

After bagging his first goal for Inter in their 4-0 rout of Genoa, Sebastiano Esposito was in tears at the final whistle and dedicated the strike to his mother.

Esposito at 17 years and 172 days became the second youngest goalscorer ever for Inter in Serie A, after Mario Corso who was 17 years and 97 days old.

“I just saw my mother and the goal is for her,” Esposito said to Sky Sport Italia, with tears in his eyes.

“I was moved, I want to thank the entire club, and my family who are always close to me.

“I didn’t sleep last night, and I thought about this evening all night. I couldn’t dream of a better night.

“I hope to continue on this road. All the sacrifices I made are bearing fruit.

“I think people shouldn’t give up in life, and to continue like this I have to work a lot.”

Lukaku gave the ball to the youngster for the spot kick, despite being the designated penalty taker.

“He is a fantastic person,” Esposito went on. “I want to thank him for giving me the penalty.

“He is also a fantastic player and his second goal proves it. He told me to go and take the penalty and score it.”