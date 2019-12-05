Fiorentina eyeing move for AC Milan youngster

Davide Calabria’s time with AC Milan could be coming to an end with reports suggesting Fiorentina are ready to make a move for the full-back.

The 22-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the San Siro since Stefano Pioli took over as coach, with Andrea Conti firmly entrenched as the starting right-back.

As a result Sport Mediaset reports the Rossoneri are ready to cash in on Calabria, with an offer of €15 million enough to land the youngster.

Fiorentina are said to be big fans of the Reggio Calabria native, and a move could come as soon as January.

The Viola will have to fend off interest from Sevilla though, as the Spanish side are said to also be in the mix.

So far this season Calabria has featured in 10 Serie A matches to go along with two red cards.