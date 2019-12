Fiorentina were thrashed 4-1 at home by Roma on Friday evening in Serie A but it was a night to forget for the Gigliati and their experienced midfielder Milan Badelj despite his goal.

Although he had some decent moments offensively and was shrewd enough to get into a goalscoring position, he could not influence the match like his Roma counterparts did and Lorenzo Pellegrini in particular gave him a troublesome time.