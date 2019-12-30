Fiorentina set to swoop for Wolves striker

Fiorentina will look to bolster their attacking options by moving for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Patrick Cutrone.

The Viola have struggled in Serie A this season and are at risk of facing a relegation battle, prompting them to sack coach Vincenzo Montella and bring in Beppe Iachini.

With only 21 goals scored this term, the first order of business for the new tactician is to strengthen Fiorentina’s firepower, and La Gazzetta dello Sport report that sporting director Daniel Prade has already begun work on a deal for Cutrone.

Wolves are ready to offload the former AC Milan striker after just half a season in the Premier League, with Fiorentina confident of securing a deal for the 21-year-old on an initial six-month loan.

This would come with a option to purchase for €15 million at the end of the season, with Wolves yet to decide whether to make this option obligatory.

Fiorentina would look to fund the move for Cutrone by offloading Brazilian flop Pedro to Besiktas, with the summer signing from Fluminense failing to make an impact in Serie A.

Italy international Cutrone has scored three goals in 24 appearances for Wolves, and was left out of the squad entirely during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.