Fiorentina v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Juventus’ win at home to Udinese means that Inter will need a result at Fiorentina if they are to stay top of the Serie A table at the end of round 16.

Inter have drawn their last two against La Viola though, and they know that won’t be enough to overtake the Bianconeri at the summit.

But Fiorentina themselves are struggling this season. Their tally of 16 points from their opening 15 games is their second lowest this century, only managing a worse tally in 2001/02 (12).

Antonio Conte’s side, on the other hand, have 38 points from their 15 games so far. Only in 2006/07 and in 2017/18 had they a better total after the same number of games in the three points era.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Pulgar, Badelj, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Boateng, Chiesa.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio, Vecino, Brozovic, Valero, Biraghi; Martinez, Lukaku.