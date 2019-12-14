Fiorentina v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Inter aim to keep hold of top spot in the Serie A table when they travel to Tuscany on Sunday night to face Fiorentina at 8.45pm.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Badelj, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Unavailable: Ribery.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; D’Ambrosio, Vecino, Borja Valero, Brozovic, Biraghi; Lautaro, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Asamoah, Gagliardini, Sensi, Barella, Sanchez.

KEY STATISTICS

– Fiorentina and Inter have drawn two of their last three Serie A meetings (a win for the Nerazzurri), as many draws as in the previous 18.

– Fiorentina have not lost in their last five Serie A home games against Inter (W3 D2) – they have not recorded a longer unbeaten run against the Nerazzurri since 2000 (12).

– Fiorentina have gained 16 points in the first 15 games of this Serie A season, in the 2000s they gained fewer only in 2001/02 (14).

– Fiorentina have lost their last four league games: in the three-point era, only twice have the Viola lost five in a row, one with Montella last season, one with Chiarugi in 2002.

– In the three points era only Luciano Chiarugi (0) and Ottavio Bianchi (0.64) have had a lower average points per game record in a single spell with Fiorentina than Vincenzo Montella (0.82 from April to today).

– Inter have gained 38 points in this Serie A season, in the three points era, the Nerazzurri only won more in 2006/07 and in 2017/18 (39).

– Only three teams before Inter 2019/20 had won their first seven away games in a Serie A season: Milan 1992/93, Juventus 2018/19 (both champions at the end of the year) and Lazio 2002/03 (fourth at the end of the season) – only the Rossoneri and the Bianconeri also won the eighth.

– No team have conceded more headed goals than Fiorentina in this Serie A season (six), while none have conceded fewer than Inter (one) – in addition, only Cagliari (seven) have scored more such goals than the Nerazzurri (six).

– Inter’s Matías Vecino first six games in Serie A were with Fiorentina in the 2013/14 season (his debut against the Nerazzurri). He also played 61 matches for the Viola between 2015 and 2017.

– Martín Cáceres has faced Inter four times in Serie A (one goal), always in home games. The Fiorentina defender, who scored against Torino, hadn’t previously scored in the top Italian league since April 2018 for Lazio.