Fiorentina v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Vincenzo Montella is in desperate need of three points but his task won’t be easy on Friday night as his Fiorentina host Roma at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Anything other than a win could see him out of work after what is La Viola’s final game before Christmas and indeed of 2019.

The pair have drawn in each of their last two games though, but history suggests that run will end as they’ve not drawn three-straight games since 1977.

Montella’s side haven’t won in their last six Serie A matches though. Prior to this season, only five Viola coaches have gone longer without a win in the three points for a win era: Claudio Ranieri, Dino Zoff, Cesare Prandelli, Stefano Pioli and Montella himself.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Pulgar, Badelj, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Boateng, Vlahovic.

Roma: Pau Lopez; Florenzi, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko.